TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is currently on the scene of a traffic crash at the intersection of Thomasville Road, Maclay Road, and Killarney Way.

Northbound lanes on Thomasville Road at the intersection will remain closed as officers work the crash. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.