TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is currently working on a crash at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Tartary Drive, involving a vehicle and pedestrian, according to a tweet from TPD.

Eastbound lanes on Orange Avenue from Meridian to Tartary Drive will remain closed as officers work the crash.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.