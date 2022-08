TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that I-10 West is shut down from Exit 201 to Exit 203.

FHP tells ABC 27 that a black SUV ran off the road, striking a tree. The vehicle then burst into flames.

There was one occupant in the vehicle who became trapped. She is being taken to Shands Hospital.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.