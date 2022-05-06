Part of FAMU's Wahnish Way to temporarily close May 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Beginning Monday, May 9, Florida A&M University has announced a short portion of Wahnish Way will be closed.

According to the university, this closure will help make the campus safer as a gate is under construction to control traffic on Wahnish Way.

Motorists who need to reach to the CASS complex, Howard Hall, Lawson Multipurpose Center, Gaither Gymnasium and MS Thomas building should enter the campus from the south on Wahnish Way.

Access to the parking garage is still available coming north from Robert and Trudie Perkins Way.

The closure should end during the week of May 23.

