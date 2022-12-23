Paring Wine for The Holidays!

Tis the season for a little bubbly!

Tara Olesky, wine expert and CEO of Tablewine, a premiere wine club and concierge amenity in luxury residential properties, tells us paring the perfect wine will set off your holiday party!

“If you pair it well and you are doing your job right you are making the wine taste better and the food.” Said Olesky

So, what makes a good wine pairing?



Chardonnay and salmon

Cabernet and red meat

Pinot grigio and seafood

Rosé and cheesy dishes

Sparkling and salty flavors

What do you need to prepare for the holidays?

Oleskey says a key thing is matching the weight of the wine with your food. Next, keep your wine out of the sunlight and watch your serving temperature.

She advises to keep them from 46 to 50 degrees, white’s same thing 50 degrees but she likes hers at 61 degrees.

Finally, don’t run out of wine! “Everyone gets so excited, always have extra bottles so you don’t run out.” Said Olesky

Remember, whether you’re going for a traditional Christmas or taking a more creative approach, the wines should complement your style.

“If you lie it drink it because it’s your palette,” said Oleskey.

