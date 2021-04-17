Parents to host independent prom for Gadsden, Leon County students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For Gadsden High Junior Kyler Hall, he's been looking forward to prom all year. Since the beginning of the year, prom was always in question.

"It's a blessing to have a prom because this is my first year actually going to a real prom so it's kind of a great blessing," said Hall.

Kyler's mom Anika Hall and Leon County School District parent Deventric Sweet teamed up to give kids of both school districts an opportunity to celebrate prom.

"I thought about the kids this year not being able to participate in prom and it broke my heart so they're not going to experience what I have memories of and I want them to have the same memory," said Sweet.

The prom planned by the parents will be held at Tallahassee Car Museum on May 1 and will be a mask and social distancing required event.

And although Gadsden High School students are invited to participate, Gadsden High Principle Pamela Jones said they're still planning theirs, with Covid testing required two to three days before the prom.

"It sounds minute, but I think it helps with the students' mental situation right now because we have students suffering from mental health being isolated from others," said Jones.

As of right now, there are about 50 students of about 115 from both counties signed up for this year's pop-up prom.