Parents swarm to pick up students after shooting threat made on Godby High School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “When I got to the school, I could see lines as if school was being let out. Parents were flooding to get their kids,” said Latonia Enzor, grandmother of 4 Godby high school students.

Enzor said she received a call from her granddaughter telling her about a social media post, threatening a school shooting. That rumor circulated on the internet.

Enzor amongst several other parents rushed to the school to get their kids.

“We want the kids to know that they are safe here. When they come here, we’re going to continue to go about school and teach them and learn them in the Godby way,” said Godby Principal Desmond Cole.

Cole immediately reached out to law enforcement to alert them of the threat.

“Our superintendent and the leadership team are making sure everything that we do is in a vein of safety," said Cole.

Leon County deputies say the social media posts sprung from several fights that happened earlier this week. Investigators say they were all isolated events.

As a precaution, a large presence of officers was felt at the school. However, officers say the post was not a specific threat so no one will be charged.

“So, we had our traffic unit doing traffic control on the roads surrounding the schools. We had more than the normal one SRD present at the school. We had a much larger presence there,” said Lt. Wiley Meggs.

Now, the question on everyone’s mind is, is it all over can students return to school?

“It’s close to home, you know? Like you hear it on the news, but you never expect it to happen to happen to me,” said Enzor.

Officers warn that spreading information on the internet, though with good intent, can do more harm than good when it comes to escalating a situation. They ask anyone who may know something, say something.

