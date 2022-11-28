Parents speak out after FAMU basketball court shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “Anytime there’s a shooting, because I’ve been teaching at title I schools my entire career, I wonder if it’s a student of mine or a classmate of mine,” said Harold Edwards II.

Harold Edwards' sons play basketball regularly at what's known as the FAMU recreation center on Wahnish Way. Edward said he could have easily been at the court Sunday when someone fired shots into a crowd killing one person.

He's among the parents that are wanting more to be done to stop the violence we've seen in the city, like Andrea Mobley.

"This has to stop. It has to stop. Our children are dying at rates that older adults aren’t even dying at," said Mobley.

Mobley moved to Tallahassee from Jacksonville to raise her two daughters thinking the smaller city would be safer. Now, she is not so sure.

"When I was coming up you would bury your parents. Now parents and grandparents are burying their children," said Mobley.

While she and others look to law enforcement for solutions, Tallahassee Deputy Chief Tonja Smith said they are looking at the community for support.

“People aren’t coming forward when these issues happen, so we’ve got to have better communication between our residents, business owners, so it’s got to be a better partnership with everybody involved,” said Smith.

