Parents request streetlights for bus stops through Leon County program

LEON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — People living in unincorporated Leon County are working to get new lighting for otherwise dark and dangerous bus stops. This made possible by a new county program.

Akila Wilson said the bus stop in her rural neighborhood off of Miccosukee Road is unsafe.

"My daughter, she was scared," Wilson said. "She's a teenager, taller than I am, but I would have to walk down there with her every morning because she was scared."

Her daughter, who will be a senior at Lincoln High, felt uncomfortable walking down to her bus stop before the sun was up last year.

Her mom Akila was excited when she heard the news of lights coming to rural bus stops. Parents can now request those lights at their child's stop.

"Oh yeah, I have gotta do that," Wilson said. "Not just for my kids."

There are over 100 bus stops in unincorporated areas in Leon County. That is why the county set aside $25,000 to add streetlights to bus stops in those rural areas outside of city limits.

Leon County Director of Engineering Services Charlie Wu said it will help improve safety.

"Especially when it is dark and the students are out there, then the drivers on the road will not be, will not easily see them," Wu said. "With the light there, it definitely gives the visibility to give the driver some advanced warning that students are on the road."

Something that Wilson said will improve safety.

"It's definitely a step in the right direction," Wilson said.

She said some stops are still dangerous despite street lights. She hopes more safety measures could be put in place.

"If there needs to be a light there, then what other safety measures need to be there as well?" Wilson said.

Parents can submit a request for a streetlight at their child's stop on the Leon County website.

If you are not in an unincorporated area, you can still request a streetlight at your child's stop by contacting your electric company.

