Parents of Hot Yoga shooting victim drop lawsuit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The parents of the FSU student who was killed when a man opened fire inside Hot Yoga Tallahassee on November 2, 2018, dropped the lawsuit filed against Hot Yoga Tallahassee and Betton Place Partners on Monday.

The lawsuit claimed both the studio and the property owner failed to provide proper security on the premises. The family only sought $15,000 in damages.

Jeff and Margaret Binkley, the parents of 21-year-old FSU student Maura Binkley, filed a negligence lawsuit on June 5, 2019, against Hot Yoga Tallahassee and Betton Place Partners, a company owned and operated by NAI TalCor owner Ed Murray.

Binkley and Dr. Nancy Van Vessem, a 61-year-old faculty member with the College of Medicine, passed away from injuries sustained in the shooting. Five other people were injured in the act of violence. The gunman, identified as 40-year-old Scott Beierle, killed himself inside the studio that day.

The yoga studio began holding classes again in April 2019 and changed its name to Rising Om Yoga in January 2020.

In December 2019, Brittani Whittington, the owner of the yoga studio said she would not be able to separate the name "Hot Yoga Tallahassee" from the shooting that happened in November 2018.

Whittington said stress from the lawsuits against her studio was part of the reason she needed to rebrand.

