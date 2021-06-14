Panhandle man charged with manslaughter after toddler drowns

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police searching for a missing toddler in the Florida Panhandle found her drowned in a canal near her home.

They have arrested the 1-year-old girl's father and charged him with negligent manslaughter.

News outlets report that Tracy Potter of Navarre Beach was arrested early Monday and booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail where he was being held without bond.

According to the news reports, deputies responded to the family’s home Sunday evening after receiving a call about a missing child.

The girl’s body was found a short time later in the canal.