Panacea community garden grows to combat food insecurity in a food desert

Panacea gardeners are combating food insecurity by starting from the roots.

Neighbors are expanding the garden to feed neighbors.

“I think it’s gonna help us be more comfortable and healthy you know the emphasis is on the freshness," said neighbor Trudy Thompson.

It’s a project, neighbors have been working on at the Panacea Community Garden.

Their goal is to produce healthy foods for the community to take.

This is needed here because Panacea is considered a food desert. The nearest grocery store is about 20min away.

“It’s gonna be a big help it’s never gonna replace our grocery store but it certainly headed in a better direction to supplement whatever cooking they’re doing at home," said Thompson.

Now they’re creating a fruit forest and they’re asking for neighbors help.

They’re planting about 16 trees that will be a source of food for everyone to enjoy.

Margie Clark also helps with garden and wants to expand it even more.

“If we had more people to help support us, help with the harvest and the planting," said Clark. "It could certainly be much much more productive than what we’ve been able to share with the community.”

The volunteers maintain the garden every week. Thompson says they’re hoping more come out and join them.

They’re planting the trees this Saturday they’d love if you would join them.