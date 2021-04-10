Panacea Area Water System customers under mandatory boil water notice

PANACEA, Fla. (WTXL) — The Panacea Area Water System has issued a mandatory boil water notice to all of their customers until further notice.

The notice comes as samples from the water system were found to have E.coli bacteria in its drinking water taken on April 7, the company said in a release.

Further tests were done and though no further E.coli bacteria was found, they did test positive for total coliform bacteria.

The water system says that this is for the public's protection and does not necessarily mean that the system has failed to act properly.

PAWS says they are working with local agencies to identify the initial cause.

Tips for boiling water:

Do not drink the water without boiling it first

Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using or use bottled water

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water

When bathing or cleaning avoid getting water in the nose or mouth

For more information please visit their website by clicking here, or by contacting their office at (850) 984-5301.