Painted rain barrels around town is making a statement in the art community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new form of art is popping up downtown Tallahassee showcasing Leon County's finest artists.

With sustainability a top priority, The Chain of Parks Art Festival is teaming up with the City's Think About Personal Pollution (TAPP) program to showcase eight re-purposed rain barrels decorated by local artist.

This public art project is on display until April 23.

It will later be auctioned off at The Chain of Parks Art Festival with money going to LeMoyne Arts.

Lemoyne Arts Program Director said Tallahassee is filled with creative people and their art should be displayed for the world to see.

"The whole mission at LeMoyne is to bring the community together through art and so we just thought that this was a natural fit. Its a very good visual of how exciting Tallahassee really is," said Powell Kay Kreis.

Each rain barrel has a QR code so you can learn more about the artist.

Here's where you can find a decorated rain barrel: