Overnight warming center available at The Kearney Center beginning Monday evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Kearney Center will stage an overnight warming center for those in need.

The Big Bend Continuum of Care notes due to expected temperatures below 35 degrees Monday night, an overnight shelter will be available to keep those homeless safe.

The news release by the Big Bend Continuum notes all overnight sheltering activities will be conducted according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and in coordination with Leon County Emergency Management.

Public health safe measures include socially distanced sleeping, face coverings, and enhanced sanitation practices.

The Kearney Center, located at 2650 Municipal Way in Tallahassee, will begin intake at 6 p.m. Monday. The shelter will be open until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The city of Tallahassee will also provide transportation to the overnight shelter via the StarMetro bus service.