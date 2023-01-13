Overnight cold weather sheltering to be provided Jan.13 through Jan.15

Overnight cold weather sheltering will be provided in Tallahassee Friday, Jan.13 through Sunday, Jan. 15 for those in need.

On behalf of Big Bend Continuum of Care (BBCoC), Connecting Everyone with Second Chances (CESC)/The Kearney Center, Leon County Government and the City of Tallahassee,

overnight sheltering will be offered at the Kearney Center, located at 2650 Municipal Way, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m for intake. If needed, overflow sheltering will be provided.

The City's Star Metro bus service will also provide transportation. For those needing the service, call or text BBCoC's Street Outreach Coordinator at 850-759-1895 or email outreach@bigbendcoc.org.

The following partners makes cold night sheltering possible:



Leon County Government

City of Tallahassee

Leon County Health Department

Big Bend Continuum of Care

Connecting Everyone with Second Chances (CESC)/The Kearney Center

Big Bend Homeless Coalition/Hope Community

Jacob Chapel Baptist Church

First Baptist Church

Capital City Youth Services (CCYS)

ALSCO

For more information, contact Big Bend Continuum of Care at 850-792-5015.

