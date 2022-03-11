Overnight cold weather sheltering available Saturday, Sunday around Tallahassee

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — After recommendations from local health experts and projected temperatures at or below 35 degrees Saturday and Sunday night, local governments and community partners will open overnight sheltering to keep those experiencing homelessness safe.

Anyone needing cold night sheltering on these nights should go to The Kearney Center located at 2650 Municipal Way at 6 p.m. for intake.

If needed, overflow sheltering will be provided by community partner sites to shelter overnight and leave the following morning at 7 a.m. Transportation will be provided by the City of Tallahassee’s StarMetro bus service.

The homeless population has been informed of cold night shelter operations via in-person communication and also a text to phone service offered by The Kearney Center.

For those who need more information on cold night shelter planning, call the Big Bend Continuum of Care Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (850) 792-5015. For after hours or weekends, call the CESC/Kearney Center at 850-792-9000.