Overnight cold weather sheltering available for Monday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An overnight cold shelter will be open Monday, Jan. 3, as temperatures are expected to be at or below 35 degrees.

Those in need of shelter can go to The Kearney Center, located at 2650 Municipal Way, at 6 p.m. for intake. Overflow sheltering will be made available if needed and transportation will be provided by the City of Tallahassee's StarMetro.

According to the Big Bend Continuum of Care, the overnight sheltering activity will be conducted according to CDC guidance and in coordination with Leon County Emergency Management.

Safety measures will include socially distanced sleeping, face coverings and enhance sanitation practices.

"The homeless population has been informed of cold night shelter operations via in-person communication and also a text to phone service offered by The Kearney Center," the BBCOC said in a release. "For those who need more information on cold night shelter planning, call the Big Bend Continuum of Care Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (850) 792-5015. For after hours or weekends, call the CESC/Kearney Center at 850-792-9000."