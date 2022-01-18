Overnight cold shelters available for those in need around the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As temperatures are expected to drop the Kearney center is opening its doors for those who need a warm place to stay.

Doors at the Kearney center will open at 6.

You'll get a Covid test at the door -- and be placed based on your results.

It doesn't matter if you test negative or positive -- because housing is available for everyone.

Director of the Big Bend Continuum of Care, Johnna Coleman says she and other organizations are prepared to house anyone in need of emergency cold night shelter.

"Which is at that time deemed by the health department can cause fatality to people who are outside. We want to provide an option for people who want to come inside and to be warm."

The Big bend Continuum of Care is working with the Kearny Center, Big Bend Homeless Coalition and other organizations.

If an over flow happens they have additional placements ready.