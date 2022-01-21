Overnight cold shelter opens at the Kerney Center Friday evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An overnight cold shelter will be made available beginning Friday evening.

The Kerney Center, located at 2650 Municipal Way in Tallahassee, will conduct overnight sheltering to keep those experiencing homelessness safe.

Local weather reports note that temperatures are expected to drop near or below 35 degrees the next three nights.

The shelter will open Friday night, Saturday, night and Sunday night at 6 p.m. and the shelters will close each following day at 7 a.m.

Transportation to the center will be provided by the city of Tallahassee’s StarMetro bus system.

The news release provided by Big Bend Continuum of Care adds all overnight sheltering activities will be conducted according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and in coordination with Leon County Emergency Management.

Public health safe measures include socially distanced sleeping, face coverings, and enhanced sanitation practices.