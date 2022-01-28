Overnight cold shelter available at the Kearney Center Friday, Saturday nights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With one of the coldest weekends of the 2021-22 winter season expected this weekend, the Kearney Center will open its doors to anyone in need of shelter.

The Kearney Center will provide an overnight cold shelter Friday night and Saturday night. On both days, the shelter will open at 6 p.m. for intake.

The Big Bend Continuum of Care adds in the press release if needed, overflow sheltering will be provided by community partner sites to shelter overnight and leave the following morning at 7 a.m.

Transportation will be provided by the City of Tallahassee’s StarMetro bus service.

The Kerney Center is located at 2650 Municipal Way in Tallahassee. For more information, contact the Big Bend Continuum at 850-792-5015.