1 victim sustained life threatening injuries following an overnight shooting. It happened on the 1800 block of North Monroe. Tallahassee police say the shooting happened at 3am.

A female victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS

