Over 100,000 pounds of food delivered in Leon County to help fight food insecurity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "We make a 100,000-pound impact" that's what Good News Outreach Director of Operations, Rebecca Howard, had to say about their and Second Harvest's effort to help fight food insecurity.

Since January 1, 2021, Good News Outreach has delivered over 100,000 pounds of food to Leon County. This was made possible by Second Harvest of the Big Bend. Food insecurity has gone up 50 percent across the area since the start of COVID-19.

Director of Communications for Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Shari Hubbard, brought up that "people that lost their jobs in the service sector" contributed to such a growing need.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend kept the community full, by reaching 900,000 people every month between all of their partner agencies and mobile sites. Second Harvest said they're on track for another record-setting food distribution year and that their team is ready.

"Our team works really hard in conjunction with all of our partner agencies and all of the community organizations who support us," said Hubbard.

Good News Outreach gives to low-income residents and seniors by food pantry and delivery. They have served almost 8,000 people since the 1st of this year. Rebecca Howard noted, "that's a lot of food, there are some times we get 5 or 6 palettes a week."

Since the pandemic, they went from delivering to 200 people to 500 and that number keeps growing.

Howard recounted the first time she delivered food to someone and told ABC 27 "this woman was not expecting to get groceries and she just burst into tears, my husband and I were just moved it really clinched it for me, I like to do this."

Both organizations say they are so grateful to their volunteers that make all of this possible. Second Harvest of the Big Bend is always looking for new partner agencies, especially in rural areas.