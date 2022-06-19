Outside workers push on through Tallahassee heat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tarriq Lawson of Billy Bodacious Lawn Care is no stranger to hot Florida weather.

"You kind of got to stick it out a little bit," said Lawson.

With temps in the 90's all week, Lawson, who's been landscaping in Tallahassee said he and his small crew are continuing to hydrate along with taking frequent breaks.

"Main thing is to stay hydrated and use some common sense," said Lawson. "Staying hydrated not just when you get on the job but also when you get off of work at night time getting hydrated, drinking water, eating right and getting ready for the next day."

After a long day of work, getting into air conditioning is a relief, however, if you're air conditioning breaks, that's where Kyle Peters of Barineau Heating and Air Conditioning comes in.

"We kind of gear up for it, we take our breaks in the winter time and we gear up for the summer," said Peters.

Peters said Florida summers can be difficult to work in, however, him and his colleagues are also taking breaks, especially when climbing in and out of attics that can reach 140 degrees in the summertime.

"Anything that's outside you can add 30 to 40 degrees of whatever the temperature is out there," said Peters. "I was in an attic earlier today, 150 degrees isn't something out of question."

Peters added if you're using you're air conditioner more frequently this week, there's some things you can do to ease some of the stress on your A/C like checking and changing your air filters and keeping your inside temperature about 20 degrees cooler than the outside temperature.

While Peters and technicians alike are making sure everything runs smoothly in your home, across town at the Florida A&M COVID 19 testing site, it's business as usual.

"We've been testing for over two years now. We know that when the weather gets like this we have air-conditioned pods where we do the testing," said Tanya Tatum of FAMU.

Tatum said there are no long lines at their new location, and adds that with temperature-controlled testing units, the safety of their workers, and your tests, aren't affected.

"The process is fairly efficient so people are able to register in their car if they need to, come in, get tested, and walk out," said Tatum.