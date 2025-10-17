"Outraged": Suspected teen gunman still on the run after shooting at Valdosta restaurant

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Police are searching for a teen they say opened fire in a Valdosta restaurant. A release says the suspect's brothers have been arrested after they fought officers who were trying to help the victim.

A press release from VPD says this happened during the early morning hours on Sunday at the Dad's to Go restaurant near E Gordon Street.

Officers say they heard gunfire inside the building. They went inside and saw an 18-year-old, Harvey Caleb Freeman, who was shot in the torso.

The release says officers tried to render first aid to the man before the victim's 2 brothers "attempted to strike police officers with their fists."

Officers and deputies on scene eventually arrested the two men and life-flighted Freeman to a Florida hospital. They say he is in stable but critical condition. The victim's brothers received felony obstruction charges.

Police say the 16-year-old is still on the loose. He has active warrants for aggravated assault and firearm charges.

Police chief Leslie Manahan commented on the case saying, “I am outraged that our officers, who were doing everything they could to save this man’s life, had to fight through his own family members to do their jobs. Our officers were doing all they could to provide life-saving measures for this victim, but they were attacked and pushed back by the victim’s brothers. That interference cost precious seconds that could have made a difference, not only jeopardizing the victim’s life, but also interfering with our officers’ ability to search for the armed offender who could have still been on the scene. When officers are trying to save someone’s life and find an armed offender, they deserve cooperation, not confrontation, especially from the victim’s family.”

VPD is urging anyone with information about this case to call the investigations bureau at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.

