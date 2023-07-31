Outdoor workers try to stay cool during heat advisory

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — People living in the Big Bend are no stranger to heat, but this month has been hotter than usual.

This month's average temperature in Tallahassee was at least 84.6 degrees.

This is 2 degrees warmer than the July average temperature of 82.6.

It's weather that people working outside are doing their best to stay safe in.

Jasmine Waite spends hours outside working as a manager at Esposito Garden Center.

"This is one of the hottest years I have seen," Waite said. "It's just ticking away every year, getting a little bit hotter."

While she said she loves what she does, that time in the sun takes a toll.

"You learn to pay attention to your body. It will tell you if it needs something," Waite said. "We take constant breaks, walking through the AC. A lot of our girls have the fans they wear around their neck."

That is why employees at Esposito also wear microfiber rags and hats to stay cool during the heat.

Waite said co-workers look out for each other during their shifts.

"You might see something that they don't see that they're flushed or they're hot or maybe they are slurring just a little bit," Waite said. "Those are all common symptoms for a heat stroke or what would be heat stress."

Another group looking out for people in the heat: Leon County.

The county opened their main library as a cooling center for people in need.

People like Timothy Simmons who have no choice but to be on the street in the hot temperatures.

"This heat is unbearable," Simmons said. "You go to certain places, even like stores, and if you're homeless and they know you're homeless they treat you different. They don't treat you like that here."

He said he is grateful for a spot to cool down.

"It's hot out here and these streets are rough, so Tallahassee has been real good to me," Simmons said.

Along with others in Tallahassee, Waite said people are not the only ones hurting from the heat.

"Plants are going to tell you first that it's extremely hot," Waite said. "I mean you have been sitting out in the heat all day long."

Waite said to give your plants more water during hot weather.

Her advice for people who will be staying outside for long periods of time is to take lots of breaks.

"Go inside, take a break, always be drinking water," Waite said. "Even if you don't feel like you're over heating, you probably are. "

Leon County has opened their main library here in downtown Tallahassee as a cooling station.

The main library will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.