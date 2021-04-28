Out of the box adoptions at Leon County Humane Society

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 13 rats are up for adoption at the Leon County Humane Society!

Mom and dad came in with 11 babies and soon after their arrival the humane society discovered that mom was pregnant.

Four more baby rats were just born over the weekend with possibly more that the mom hasn't shown yet. Rats make great pets because of their smart and social personalities, plus they get along with other small animals!

Executive Director of the Leon County Humane Society, Lisa Glunt, said, "rats just come with a stigma around them but rats are just the very best when it comes to a small pet especially for kids, they love to be held, they love to be out, they're very very friendly, they're just cool, kids are able to train them there is just so much you can do with them and they're also very clean."

Leon County Humane Society suggests adopting the rats in pairs and if you're interested in bringing one home contact Lisa Glunt at lglunt@leoncountyhumane.org.