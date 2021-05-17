Organizers gear up for 'Adopt a Senior 2021'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Caring for High School Seniors in the Big Bend, that's the mission of "Adopt a Senior 2021."

The program started last year after it became evident seniors wouldn't get the normal experience of their final days in high school.

People in the community took to social media.

Their mission ended up rewarding 1,000 seniors last year with gifts and they are looking to do it again, impacting more young adults.

"It gives someone who does have the resources an opportunity to do something for someone who maybe can't afford to do so," said Sherrie Hesse, founder of Adopt a Senior for Leon County and surrounding areas.

All you have to do is go to Adopt a Senior 2021,

You must be approved before connecting with a senior.