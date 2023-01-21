Organizations react to Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Tallahassee Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Moon Event Venue on Lafayette Street has hosted many events over the years. On Sunday, it will be the site of a vice presidential visit.

Curtis Taylor is the President and CEO of the Tallahassee Urban League and said Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Tallahassee will be inspiring for young girls.

"As a female you have the opportunity to rise to the same level and so you just need the opportunity, education, faith, hard work, you can do it," said Taylor.

For NAACP Tallahassee Branch President Mutaqee Akbar, he's hoping to be among the crowd to hear from the Vice President in person.

"I'm sure there's going to be a lot of excitement," Akbar said. "I'm sure there's going to be a lot of people there trying to put their eyes on the vice president."

Akbar said Vice President Harris could have picked anywhere to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Roe versus Wade but believes her visit to Tallahassee serves as a much bigger message in the nationwide abortion debate.

"I think it sends a message to our government here locally," Akbar said. "I also think it's important our children and everybody here in Tallahassee to see the vice president come here and pinpoint Tallahassee as the place to be."

Due to security concerns local law enforcement agencies has not been able to tell ABC27 much about Vice President Harris' visit due to security reasons.

So far Governor DeSantis' office has not released a statement on Harris' visit. While a start time of the event has not been confirmed by the White House, we're told it could be around mid-morning on Sunday.