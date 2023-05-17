Organizations provide hurricane supply buckets ahead of hurricane season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricane season starts, June 1. Your home should be stocked up on all the supplies you'd need if an emergency happened.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend and ISF compiled 200 buckets of hurricane supplies to give to community members at the New Covenant Holy Temple on Saturday.

"There's hurricane preparedness plans in it. There's all kinds of things we provide, you know things you don't think about that you might need if you're stuck in place. Like can openers, and first aid kits, and all kinds of flashlights, all types of things you might need if you were stuck in your home during an event," Jonathan Conrad said.

Conrad is the president of ISF. He says providing hurricane supplies can help ensure people stay safe during a storm.

"The most important factor in how well you recover after an event is how much you prepared ahead of time and it's so helpful for everyone in the community to be ready to have the tools, and the food, and the resources you need before an event happens."

Monique Ellsworth, CEO of the Second Harvest Big Bend, says families left Saturday with fresh produce, protein, and dry goods. She says it helps meet multiple needs for the 200 families who received the buckets.

"The cost of building up to be prepared for a storm is really difficult for the families arriving at this food distribution so we know the work that ISF is doing is incredibly valuable for the families coming through," Ellsworth said.

Hurricane season runs until November 30th.