Organizations feeding hundreds this Thanksgiving

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Paul Kjellman spent his Thanksgiving Eve at Tallahassee's Salvation Army filling up on the free Thanksgiving meals open to the community.

"The pleasure of the food is great, but I think the people exceed the food, and the food is fantastic," said Kjellman.

Kjellman was one of the 500 people that came out to the Salvation Army Wednesday afternoon. He said the volunteers are what made the meal special.

With COVID-19 keeping people from their loved ones, Captain Stephan Wildish says eating with volunteers ready is what was needed most this holiday week.

"A lot of people have been locked up in their homes, and because of not knowing what's going on, people have socially distanced themselves from friends and family," said Wildish.

And while the Salvation Army is meeting the need on Thanksgiving Eve.

Annie Johnson of Project Annie and her volunteers are preparing to feed 1,000 people Thanksgiving Day.

"It makes me feel good because someone could be depressed, and this could help them," said Johnson

Johnson and her team will be waking up at 4:00 a.m. Thanksgiving morning to prep and cook the remaining food for their feast.

A thanksgiving tradition Johnson has been doing for over 20 years in Tallahassee

"The Lord laid it on me and told me to feed his people, so that's what I've been doing for 23 years," said Johnson.

The Salvation Army and Project Annie, showing that ordinary people, with the help of their team, can feed hundreds when the need is at its highest.

Project Annie will be serving from 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning to 2:00 p.m. in the afternoon at their headquarters at 625 West Fourth Avenue, Tallahassee.

Project Annie will also have a meal prepared for over 1,000 people this Christmas as well.