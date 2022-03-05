Orange-Meridian Placemaking Project bringing park to Tallahassee's Southside

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new park and infrastructure project is coming to Tallahassee's Southside; with construction to take place later this summer.

The Orange-Meridian Placemaking Project is investing about $4 million to build the park-- close a drainage ditch on the Orange Avenue and Meridian Street property-- and create a multi-use path through the park.

Project Manager Junious Brown of Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency says they are excited to get started.

"It feels like the community designed this park. I mean all of the amenities they decided on. From the playground equipment, to the exercise equipment to what type of fruit trees they wanted in the park, so this is exciting and I can't wait to get started on it later this year," Brown said.

The Orange-Meridian Placemaking Project is expected to wrap up towards the end of 2023.