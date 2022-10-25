Orange Avenue housing authority offering original tenants original rent prices

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “This project is the beginning of a transformation for southside of the city,” says Brenda Williams.

The Orange Avenue housing development is entering its next phase of construction. Phase 1 will have 130 apartments available just for former residents listed as section 8 housing. Phase 2 of the project will have 160 units and 37 will be listed at market pricing. The apartment complex will offer housing for a mixed income community also.

Despite previous concerns of rent being increased, Brenda Williams with the Tallahassee Housing Authority say the rent will remain the same.

"But all of the residents that lived here will have the opportunity to move back before any apartment is rented to anyone else," says Williams.

The project is expected to bring in 110 million dollars over a course of several years, providing over 1,000 jobs for the community.

"This project has been a stop and go roller coaster ride from day one, but the community has come together to support this project and that's what makes it what it is today," says Williams.

The project has taken over 10 years to bring about. Officials from all over the area have shown support in this project and believe this will be beneficial for everyone in the area.

"To do things just like this and see kids benefit from the fruits from that labor. To see 2024 happening and to know that those kids are going to be able to come back and have a swimming pool, weight room, and community center. All those great things— it makes my day," says Nick Maddox.