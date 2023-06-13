Orange Ave. affordable housing project gets another $1 million from Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The cost of an affordable housing project is going up once again. Leon County commissioners jumped in to fill the funding gap.

Leaders of the Tallahassee Housing Authority asked Leon County and the City of Tallahassee for one million dollars each.

This funding would go toward phase three of the Orange Avenue Redevelopment project, a plan to build about 400 affordable housing units at the site.

The third phase will specially focusing on building 90 units for seniors in need of affordable housing.

Executive director of the Tallahassee Housing Authority Brenda Williams said construction costs have increased and high interest rates are not helping with the higher price tag.

"The cost of construction as well as interest rates, insurance labor, the whole ball of wax has increased substantially since the pandemic and has not gone down a whole lot," Williams said.

Along with affordable housing, commissioners also discussed the issue of homelessness.