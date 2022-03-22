Operation Prom to give girls free dresses

TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — School aged girls around the Big Bend can participate in Operation Prom and receive a free dress for prom or any other school dance.

Hundreds of dresses and accessories will be available.

Connie Williams is the Palmer Munroe Teen Center Supervisor.

She said operation prom gives her the opportunity to serve the girls in her community.

"It is important that all girls of all ages and all sizes feel like they are wanted, to feel like there beautiful and to feel like they be included."

Operation Prom Pop Up Boutique is Saturday April 2nd from 10 am to 2pm at the Palmer Munroe Teen Center.

They are accepting monetary and dress donations until April 1st.

