Operation Cool Down brings smiles, splashes to Hope Community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is helping kids at the HOPE Community Center cool off with water balloons and splash games.



, is designed to build positive relationships between law enforcement and families who may have experienced hardship or trauma. The sheriff’s office says the goal is to show children that deputies aren’t just present during crises, but also in moments of fun and support.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a hot summer day, and deputies from the Leon County Sheriff's Office are using water balloons and splash games to bring a little relief and a lot of smiles to kids at the Hope Community Center.

The event called Operation Cool Down is designed to foster positive relationships between law enforcement and local families, especially those who may have experienced hardship or trauma.

Many of the children here in the HOPE community have suffered some sort of trauma in their lives already and have likely seen law enforcement on probably one of their worst days," said Shonda Knight, Executive Director of Community and Media Relations for the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. " We wanna balance that because we want them to know that their law enforcement members are always here to protect them and we wanna be able to engage with them on some fun days as well so that's what this day is all about uh creating fun memorable engagement uh for law enforcement in our community and the children and the families that we serve and protect."

Operation Cool Down is part of the sheriff's office's ongoing commitment to building safer neighborhoods through family-friendly events.

