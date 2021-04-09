Online tool calculates risk of COVID-19 at indoor events

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As vaccination rates continue to go up and indoor events resume, a new online tool can help calculate the risk of coronavirus.

This app, developed by Kasim Khan in collaboration with Martin Z. Bazant and John W. M. Bush, uses a theoretical model to calculate safe exposure times and occupancy levels for indoor spaces.

You can add in factors like the amount of people, mask-wearing, how long you stay and more to the calculation.

By adjusting room specifications, ventilation and filtration rates, face-mask usage, respiratory activities, and risk tolerance (in the other tabs), you can see how to mitigate indoor COVID-19 transmission in different indoor spaces.

You can find the tool here.

