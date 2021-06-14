One year since deaths of Victoria Sims, Oluwatoyin Salau

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Vicki Sims was loved by everyone she met, and so was Oluwatoyin Salau.

Both women were found dead at the home of Aaron Glee off of Monday Road in Tallahassee one year ago Sunday.

Glee is suspected of kidnapping and murdering Sims and Salau, and now, friends are trying to figure out how to live their lives without the ones they loved.

Anne Pelt saw Sims about a week before she disappeared saying her friend was a woman of service.

"The quiet, peaceful demeanor that I saw on her and the desire to be of service and to help other people," said Pelt, a friend of Sims.

Trish Brown met Salau through Black Lives Matter activism and said, like Sims, she had a heart for bringing change to the community she called home.

"She was very independent," said Brown. "Very strong when it came down to being a BLM leader in the community."

Salau's friends are also holding a candlelight vigil to owner Salau's dedication to social issues on Friday at the Historic State Capitol at 7 p.m.