One-year-old dies after accidental shooting, Tallahassee Police Department investigating

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee police department is investigating after a one-year-old died after being shot.

Officers responded just after 7:30 Wednesday to a report of a caller transporting a one year old child to the hospital after being injured in a shooting. Officers and Emergency Medical Services made contact with the vehicle at Miccosukee and Capital Circle Northeast. The child was transported to the hospital, but later died. Preliminary investigative efforts indicate the shooting was accidental, however, all circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

