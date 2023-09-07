TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee police department is investigating after a one-year-old died after being shot.
Officers responded just after 7:30 Wednesday to a report of a caller transporting a one year old child to the hospital after being injured in a shooting. Officers and Emergency Medical Services made contact with the vehicle at Miccosukee and Capital Circle Northeast. The child was transported to the hospital, but later died. Preliminary investigative efforts indicate the shooting was accidental, however, all circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.
One-year-old dies after accidental shooting, Tallahassee Police Department investigating
Preliminary investigate indicate the shooting was accidental but remains under investigation
Posted at 10:59 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 22:59:11-04
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee police department is investigating after a one-year-old died after being shot.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.