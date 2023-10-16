Watch Now
NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

One Tallahassee woman dead following Gadsden Co. crash; FHP explains what led to the crash

The crash happened Sunday night
Screenshot 2023-10-16 at 9.11.30 AM.png
WTXL
Screenshot 2023-10-16 at 9.11.30 AM.png
Posted at 9:12 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 10:39:29-04
  • Florida Highway Patrol confirmed one Tallahassee woman is dead following a crash in Gadsden County Sunday night.
  • FHP says the car the woman was driving crashed into the back of a stopped tractor-trailer on Highway 90 near Ochlockonee Point Drive.
  • FHP details what happened in the release below.

NEWS RELEASE:

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle crash on US-90, just east of Ochlockonee Point Drive.

A semi- tractor trailer was stopped in the outside eastbound lane due to a lane closure for an unrelated traffic crash near the Ochlockonee River Bridge. While stopped, a four door sedan traveling east in the outside lane collided with the rear of the semi truck tractors trailer.

The driver of the four door sedan was pronounced deceased on scene and the driver of the semi sustained no injuries.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming