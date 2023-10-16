One Tallahassee woman dead following Gadsden Co. crash; FHP explains what led to the crash

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed one Tallahassee woman is dead following a crash in Gadsden County Sunday night.

FHP says the car the woman was driving crashed into the back of a stopped tractor-trailer on Highway 90 near Ochlockonee Point Drive.

FHP details what happened in the release below.

NEWS RELEASE:

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle crash on US-90, just east of Ochlockonee Point Drive.

A semi- tractor trailer was stopped in the outside eastbound lane due to a lane closure for an unrelated traffic crash near the Ochlockonee River Bridge. While stopped, a four door sedan traveling east in the outside lane collided with the rear of the semi truck tractors trailer.

The driver of the four door sedan was pronounced deceased on scene and the driver of the semi sustained no injuries.