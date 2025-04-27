One shot in officer-involved shooting in Madison County Sunday morning

MADISON COUNTY, FL — One person was shot following an officer-involved shooting in Madison County Sunday morning, April 27th.

The sheriff's office says it happened just after 1:30 a.m. in Greenville after deputies responded to a large gathering on Main Street.

The release states, just after 1:00 a.m., the communications center received a 911 call reporting some “Madison boys” were in the area of Obadiah and Main Street with guns. Deputies and Florida Highway Patrol on scene heard several gun shots in the area of Main Street and Over Street and responded to the area on foot. They encountered an armed individual who ran behind a parked car.

MCSO says a deputy gave multiple commands to the subject to “drop It” and a single shot was fired. The subject was hit by the deputy’s bullet. First aid was rendered until EMS arrived on the scene.

The subject was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, where their current condition is unknown.

MCSO says the subject's hand gun was recovered and collected by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for their investigation. The deputies also recovered an AR-15 style rifle from the parked car's back seat.

This incident is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and remains active. The deputy will remain on administrative leave during the duration of the investigation.

