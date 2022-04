TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting on Prospect Street Monday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD said in a release that the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Prospect Street.

No arrests have been made at this time, TPD added, but early indications show that the suspect and the victim may know each other.

This is an active investigation.