One person injured, another arrested in shooting in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of an individual in connection with a shooting.

The GBI said in a news release Monday 23-year-old Taylor Wade Walker of Norman Park was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

According to the GBI, On Friday, just before 7:30 p.m., Moultrie Police Department officers responded to a report of a female who had been shot at a hotel.

Moultrie Police requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incident.

Initial information that the victim was shot outside the hotel was disproven. Law enforcement officials determined the victim was shot at the hotel by Walker. Walker is a known associate of the victim.

The report adds the victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for serious injuries.

The GBI noted that additional charges may be filed and are seeking any additional information in the incident.

Anyone with information can call the Moultrie Police Department at 229-225-4090 or 229-890-5449.