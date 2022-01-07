Watch
One person injured after mobile home fire off Janet Lane

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One person is injured after a fire broke out at a mobile home off of Janet Lane in Tallahassee on Friday.

TFD officials told ABC 27 that the victim has been transported to the hospital with burns and added that the severity of the burns is unknown currently.

As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, TFD officials confirmed to ABC 27 that the fire has been put out.

The state fire marshall is en route to the scene and no cause for the fire has been released yet.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.

