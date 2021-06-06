One person in serious condition following Jefferson County school bus crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — One person is in serious condition after they rear-ended a school bus and then hit a tree in Jefferson County Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the school bus was traveling west on I-10 westbound near the 217 mile marker when a car rear-ended the school bus.

After hitting the school bus, the bus moved onto the shoulder and the vehicle ran off the shoulder and hit a tree.

The driver of the car was seriously injured as a result. No other injuries were reported, according to FHP.