One person dies in residential fire in Tallahassee Friday

A person has died after a residential fire in Tallahassee.

The Tallahassee Fire Department says the fire broke out at a 2,000-square-foot home on Juanita Way at about 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

TFD did not identify the victim in their initial release about the fire.

They say crews found three puppies were safely outside of the home when they arrived.

Several units responded to the home, along with LCSO, Leon County EMS, Leon County Animal Control, and the State Fire Marshal.

The American Red Cross is also assisting impacted neighbors.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating how the fire started.

