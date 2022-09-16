One person dies in motorcycle accident in Gadsden County

(WTXL) — One person died in a motorcycle accident on interstate 10 in Gadsden County Thursday night.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, at 7:58 p.m. a motorcycle that was driven by a 60-year-old male of Cold Spring, Minnesota was traveling west on I-10 at the mile marker 184.

The report notes that for an unknown reason, the motorcycle left the road way to the right and entered the north shoulder of Interstate 10 at mile marker 183.

The motorcycle then traveled in a northwest direction down an embankment before colliding with several trees.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office and the Gadsden County Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident.