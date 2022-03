GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — One person is dead following a crash on I-10 in Gadsden County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 51-year-old Jacksonville native was driving westbound on I-10 near mile marker 189 when he went off the road to his right.

The sedan he was driving went up the embankment and then hit a fence before coming to a rest flipped over, FHP wrote in a release.