One woman died Tuesday night after being hit by a car in Valdosta.

According to Valdosta Police Department, officers responded to the 1600 block of East Park Avenue around 8:55 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving calls about a person being hit by a car.

Once officers arrived on the scene, the 49-year-old female victim was found lying in the roadway unresponsive.

Emergency Medical Services' personnel declared the victim deceased at the scene, VPD says.

The incident is under investigation.