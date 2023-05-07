One organization kicks off kickball tournament to feed the homeless

After being kicked out of their housing last month, City Walk is still in need of money that will allow them to move to a new spot where they can continue housing homeless people.

To raise money for City Walk Urban Mission, the 3rd Steals and Slides kickball tournament kicked off at the FAMU girls' softball field. The tournament was hosted by the Horne Foundation.

This year's goal was to raise $5,000 for City Walk Mission. That money is set to give more than 1600 meals to people they serve and be used to teach people about food insecurity in Tallahassee.

Joketra Horne, founder of the horne foundation said homelessness increased in Tallahassee by 17%.

"Our mission is to erradicate homelessness so we do these kickball tournaments throughout the state of florida, Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Pensacola, to raise funds for homless shelters in those cities," said Horne.

City Walk lost their housing last month after the fire marshal forced them to close due to a lack of a sprinkler system.

They need $200,000 to relocate. They currently have $33,000 towards that goal.

This is the third year the Horne Foundation hosted the event.

